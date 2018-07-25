

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto residents are set to hold a vigil for the victims of the Greektown shooting as police release new details about the victims. Plus, a new survey is highlighting mental health challenges rising amongst Ontario teenaged girls.

1. Shooting vigil: Toronto officials and residents are holding a vigil tonight to honour the victims of the shooting in the Greektown neighbourhood. The vigil comes after police identified 10-year-old Julianna Kozis as a victim.

2. Mental health concerns: The latest survey from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says more than half of female Ontario students are showing signs of moderate to severe psychological distress.

3. Treating Alzheimer's: Researchers say they're seeing encouraging early data that a form of man-made cannabis can be used to treat agitated Alzheimer's patients.

4. Auto visionary: Sergio Marchionne, a charismatic businessman who saved both Fiat and Chrysler from near-certain, failure has died.

5. Like a 'spy movie': An Ontario beach town was hit by hackers, and officials say they were forced to shell out $35,000 to retrieve lost data.