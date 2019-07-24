Two teenagers previously thought to be missing in northern British Columbia are now considered to be the suspects in three deaths, and the reboot of The Lion King is reigniting a debate over whether the classic Disney story was copied from a Japanese cartoon. Here's what else you need to know to start your day:

1. B.C. murders update: Two teenagers previously thought to be missing in northern British Columbia are now considered to be the suspects in three deaths.

2. Election date change?: Elections Canada has been told to consider changing when people head to the polls this October as the federal election deadline falls on a Jewish holiday.

3. Simba vs. Kimba: The reboot of The Lion King is reigniting a debate over whether the classic Disney story was copied from a Japanese cartoon series called “Kimba the White Lion.”

4. Holy guacamole!: High demand and a dip in production have led to an “avocado crisis,” with prices skyrocketing to more than $2 per fruit.

5. Told to pre-pay: An Indigenous couple who were told to pay before ordering at a Denny’s in British Columbia has reached a settlement with the restaurant chain.

Touching moment: A little boy and a professional soccer player who are both missing their left forearm shared a viral picture of their connection at a game.

