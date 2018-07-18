

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hundreds of air travellers were stranded in Montreal for days, Trump backtracked on comments about Russian meddling in the U.S. election, and what to expect in Wednesday’s cabinet shuffle.

1. Stranded travellers: Eight hundred airline passengers have been stranded in Montreal for the past four days after Level, a Spanish low-cost airline, cancelled a series of flights to Paris.

2. Would or wouldn't? U.S. President Donald Trump now claims that when he said he didn’t see any reason why Russia "would" interfere in the 2016 U.S. election, he had meant to say "wouldn’t."

3. Cabinet shuffle: Two Toronto-area MPs are among the favourites to join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet during a strategic pre-election cabinet shuffle on Wednesday.

4. Abdoul Abdi case: Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale tweeted Tuesday that the government “will not pursue deportation” for Abdoul Abdi, a former child refugee who pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

5. Public health warning: Following a public health investigation, an Ottawa medical clinic has sent letters to 4,600 of its patients advising them to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV because of issues with “improperly cleaned medical instruments.”

And one more thing:

A chocolate company founded by a Syrian refugee family in Antigonish, N.S. continues to grow and will soon be selling its products nationwide through Sobeys.