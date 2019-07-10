

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Canadian military's second-in-command, Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk, has abruptly retired following 38 years of service. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadian Armed Forces: After less than a year working as vice chief of staff after Vice-Admiral Mark was suspended for allegedly leaking government secrets, Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk says he is retiring from his post.

2. Bombardier jobs: Government sources say Bombardier is laying off half of the 1,100 workers at its Thunder Bay, Ont. plant as two major contracts in the province are slated to finish by the end of the year.

3. Conversion therapy: The federal government is urging all provinces and territories to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy and are considering Criminal Code reforms to crack down on the controversial programs.

4. Water advisory: A state of emergency has been declared in the northern Ontario community of Attawapiskat after tests showed its drinking water had potentially dangerous levels of disinfection byproducts.

5. Cruise ship death: The family of a one-year-old girl who died after falling from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico is disputing the police description of the incident, saying the child tumbled from a window.

One more thing…

Honey inspections: A new Canadian study has found that nearly 24 per cent of imported honey products labelled as pure actually contain added sugar which experts say deceives consumers about what they are buying.