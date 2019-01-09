

CTVNews.ca Staff





Protesters delayed a speech by the prime minister in Ottawa and blocked traffic in Toronto and Vancouver on Tuesday, after RCMP moved in on an Indigenous blockade of pipeline protesters in northern British Columbia. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Guilty plea: The driver of a transport truck involved in a deadly crash with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team's bus has pleaded guilty to all 29 charges against him.

2. Trump's address: In a televised plea, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Democrats to fund his border wall, blaming illegal immigration for an increase of drugs and violence in America.

3. DNA samples: Phoenix police have served a search warrant to get DNA from all male employees at a long-term care facility where a patient who has been in a vegetative state for years gave birth.

4. Indigenous protesters: Rallies were held across the country in support of Wet'suwet'en First Nation following the arrest of several Indigenous people at a pipeline protest in B.C.

5. New technology: First-time exhibitors at this year's CES gadget show include multiple companies unlikely to be thought of as tech titans, including John Deere, The North Face and Oral-B.

One more thing...

Mr. Bike Man: The identity of a man who donated hundreds of bicycles to underprivileged children for more than 30 years has been revealed, but only after his death.