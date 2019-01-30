

Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty in the murders of eight men with links to the city's LGBTQ community who disappeared between 2010 and 2017. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Sidhu sentencing: For a second day, as families read out their victim impact statements at the Humboldt Broncos sentencing hearing, some offered forgiveness, others angry words.

2. Guilty plea: A statement of facts in the trial of Bruce McArthur case reveals some grim details including how the admitted serial killer "staged" some of his victims after murdering them.

3. MP resignation: After months of questions whether he was on the job, Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio has officially resigned as a member of Parliament.

4. Asylum seeker: Canada's foreign ministry says it is prepared to do everything it can to ensure the safety of a Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy by Pakistan's top court.

5. Flying fine: A U.K. man who drank alcohol and caused a disturbance that forced a WestJet flight to dump fuel and return to Calgary has been ordered to pay the airline $21,261.

Femicide report: A woman or girl was killed every 2.5 days on average in Canada last year, according to an inaugural report that argues the issue must be better understood in order to reduce the number of slayings.