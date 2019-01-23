

A U.S. Department of Justice official confirmed America will request the extradition of Huawei's chief financial officer, who is being held under house arrest in Vancouver for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Huawei case: A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry says the U.S. government is infringing the rights of Chinese citizens by pursuing the extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

2. Political platform: Former New Democrat MP Svend Robinson is returning to politics after a 15-year absence, and he is making opposition to oil and gas a key part of his pitch.

3. Family feud: Belinda Stronach has filed a defence and counterclaim to her father Frank Stronach's lawsuit, claiming the auto parts mogul has lost hundreds of millions of dollars on passion projects.

4. Refugee security: The federal government is looking into providing funding to the settlement agency that is providing Saudi teen Rahaf Mohammed with 24-hour security.

5. Food groups: The newest version of Canada's Food Guide moves away from its prior focus on meat and milk while recommending Canadians consume more plant-based proteins.

One more thing...

Generous sportsmanship: While a high-school wrestler seen in a viral video may not have won the tournament, he's still being hailed as a winner after forfeiting his match to an injured opponent.