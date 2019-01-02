

CTVNews.ca Staff





While many experts agree that taxing carbon is the cheapest way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, concern remains over its impact on the Canadian economy. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Carbon tax: Will Trudeau's carbon tax kill jobs? CTV News looks at the evidence from British Columbia where the Liberal government imposed North America's first carbon tax back in 2008.

2. Toronto protest: Animal rights activists blocked a major intersection in Toronto on Tuesday, staging a "die-in" to protest the inauguration of Brazil's new president and his proposed environmental policies.

3. Tax changes: The new year brings with it tax changes at the federal level that will affect just about every Canadian. Here's what you can expect.

4. LCBO robbery: Ontario police are seeking suspects after a New Year's Day robbery that saw thieves smash a vehicle into the liquor store.

5. Legal marijuana: In the wake of legalization, a Canadian mental health charity predicts a significant increase in cannabis-induced psychosis.

One more thing...

Wild cat: A B.C. man was in for quite a surprise over the weekend when he spotted a cougar lounging on his back deck.