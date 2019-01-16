

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement for leaving the European Union was voted down by lawmakers in the biggest British government House of Commons defeat in almost a century. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Brexit vote: British lawmakers overwhelmingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal with the European Union, prompting a no-confidence vote that could overturn her government.

2. Requesting clemency: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has formally petitioned China not to follow through with the execution of a Canadian convicted of being an accessory to drug-smuggling.

3. Redefining masculinity: A new advertising campaign from razor-maker Gillette has attracted a firestorm of both support and criticism online for its implicit support of the MeToo movement.

4. Space plants: Cotton seeds transported to the far the side of the moon in a mini biosphere on China's Chang'e-4 lunar mission have sprouted, according to a report from state-run media.

5. Ferryland iceberg: A massive iceberg that captured global attention in 2017, when it parked beside a tiny Newfoundland town, will be seen around the world again on an international stamp.

One more thing...

Real estate: Despite the toxic mould, peeling ceilings, and animal excrement, a large mansion sitting on an expansive piece of property on Toronto's waterfront has sold for $3.45 million.