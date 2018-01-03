

CTVNews.ca Staff





Freed hostage Joshua Boyle is in police custody, Trump boasts of a ‘much bigger’ nuclear button than Kim Jong Un, and a Canadian R&B singer earns presidential approval. Plus, new research suggests women are naturally fitter than men.

1. Boyle in custody: Freed hostage Joshua Boyle is currently in police custody, and is facing over a dozen criminal charges over alleged incidents that took place between Oct. 14 and Dec. 30, 2017.

2. Nuclear taunt: After North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned of a nuclear “button” on his desk, Trump tweeted that he has “a much bigger & more powerful one” and that his button works.

3. Cold cab: An Alberta taxi driver has been suspended from his job after he was accused of abandoning a 19-year-old passenger on the side of the road when the cab’s meter reached the passenger’s $40 limit.

4. Obama’s playlist: Daniel Caesar, a rising R&B-soul singer from Canada, got a presidential career boost after Obama included Caesar’s “Blessed” in his list of favourite songs of 2017.

5. Remembering a legend: A memorial is being held this morning at the Air Canada Centre to honour Johnny Bower, the celebrated Toronto Maple Leafs star who died on Boxing Day at the age of 93.

And one more thing…

Canadian researchers say they have reason to believe that women may be naturally fitter than men.