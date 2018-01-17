

CTVNews.ca Staff





Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took to social media to announce his engagement; plus the central bank is expected to announce an interest rate increase.

1. Engaged: Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took to social media Tuesday night, to announce his engagement to Gurkiran Kaur. The announcement comes after the couple shot down rumours of an engagement in December.

2. Five-year-old killed: A five-year-old girl, who survived a cancer diagnosis, died on Monday after an empty, moving SUV rolled pinned her against her family’s car as her father picked her up from school.

3. Interest rates: Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is expected to announce the central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate for the third time since last summer.

4. Abandoned baby: A police source says a story about a newborn baby who was reported found, abandoned behind a commercial plaza in Toronto on Monday, was fabricated by the child's scared, young mother.

5. VR weights: An Idaho-based startup is aiming to merge virtual reality and resistance training to help you forget that you're lifting real weights.