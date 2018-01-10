

The Associated Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced a backlash at the first of six town hall meetings he's holding across the country. Plus, a Montreal designer is showcasing dollar-store fashion.

1. Town hall backlash: A Nova Scotia mother forced to quit her job to care for her son because of his violent outbursts called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fix Canada's fragmented system of supports for children with autism. The calls came at Trudeau's first of six town hall meetings being held across the country.

2. Threats alleged: Porter Airlines passengers flying from Boston to Toronto last Friday say they were threatened with arrest if they didn’t delete recordings of statements made by staff at the gate when the flight was cancelled.

3. Nova Scotia fire: A Nova Scotia man has been brought out of a coma, two days after a house fire killed most of his young family, including a three-month old baby.

4. Ethics committee: Liberal MPs on the House of Commons Ethics Committee defeated a motion to invite the prime minister to testify on being found in contravention of federal ethics rules.

5. Dollar-store fashion: A Montreal fashion designer has created a clothing collection made up of items from Dollarama.