In his State of the Union address, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that "ridiculous partisan investigations" into his administration and businesses could hamper the American economy. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Train derailment: The Transportation Safety Board says a Canadian Pacific freight train started moving on its own before it derailed near the Alberta-B.C. border and killed three workers.

2. Trump address: U.S. President Donald Trump called for bipartisanship in his State of the Union address, but refused to give up on the hard-line immigration policies that forced the recent government shutdown.

3. Statutory holiday: The federal government wants to make Sept. 30 a new statutory holiday, focused on reconciliation with Indigenous Canadians.

4. Arrow death: Police in London, Ont. are investigating after a man was struck and killed with an arrow, but say there is no threat to public safety.

5. Safer internet: There is no shortage of online threats facing Canadians each day, but experts say internet users aren't doing enough to protect themselves. Improve your internet hygiene with our tips for staying safe online.

One more thing...

Crash survivor: An Ontario mother is readjusting to her new life as a double-leg amputee following the Ottawa bus crash that killed three people and injured 23 others.