

CTVNews.ca Staff





While some Canadians struggle to afford biologic drugs not covered by their provincial plans, CTV News has learned that prison inmates get them for free. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Prescription drugs: In an exclusive report, CTV News found the Correctional Service of Canada spent more than $100 million over three-and-a-half years to provide inmates with medications many Canadians can't afford.

2. SNC-Lavalin case: Jody Wilson-Raybould is set to testify Wednesday at the House Justice Committee on the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair after the government waived solicitor-client privilege.

3. Momo Challenge: Police in the U.K. are warning parents about online videos that direct children to harm themselves and threaten severe consequences if their instructions are not followed.

4. Party leaders: A Nanos survey has found that Canadians most frequently score Green Party Leader Elizabeth May as the most ethical among her federal counterparts.

5. Racism in hockey: A minor league hockey player in Quebec voluntarily left the ice mid-game after fans hurled several racist taunts at him and harassed his family.

One more thing…

Tree-to-toilet: A new report says a growing demand for toilet paper is putting an unprecedented strain on Canada's boreal forest including wildlife, Indigenous communities and the global climate.