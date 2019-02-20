

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hearings in the SNC-Lavalin affair start today after the House Justice Committee voted in favour of calling former cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify as part of its study of alleged political interference in the case. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin hearing: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing more calls from the opposition to launch new probes into the allegations surrounding the SNC-Lavalin case after Liberal MPs shot down requests for PMO aides to testify.

2. Deadly fire: Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire in Halifax that killed seven siblings from a Syrian family and left their father in critical condition.

3. Trapped in Haiti: A New Brunswick mother and her young son are stuck in Haiti amid simmering anti-government protests as she waits for adoption paperwork.

4. Retail market: Shoe retailer Payless says it will soon file for creditor protection in Canada ahead of closing all 2,500 of its North American stores this spring.

5. Vatican summit: Ahead of Pope Francis' summit on sex abuse, secret Vatican guidelines for priests who father children have been revealed thanks to the efforts of a campaigning son of a cleric.

Accidental tipper: Staff at a New Brunswick restaurant are trying to track down a customer who they believe accidentally left them an 8,000 per cent gratuity on a $10 order.