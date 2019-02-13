

CTVNews.ca Staff





With Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould having resigned from cabinet, the focus now shifts to the House of Commons justice committee where MPs will decide whether to investigate the ongoing allegations of political interference in the SNC-Lavalin case. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. PMO controversy: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is "surprised and disappointed" by Jody Wilson-Raybould's resignation adding that her departure was "not consistent" with their recent conversations.

2. El Chapo verdict: Mexico's most notorious drug lord, Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman has been found guilty of drug trafficking but that has not stopped his cartel from continuing operations.

3. Canadian detained: An Ontario man who spent four years fighting for ISIS now wants to return home with the help of the Canadian government.

4. Police search: Toronto police say they have identified the woman in a video of a chair being thrown from a condo balcony and are discussing arrangements for her surrender.

5. New brew: Ontarians looking to enjoy a cold one without breaking the bank will be happy to learn that Loblaw has launched a brand of beer under its well-known No Name label.

One more thing...

Vaccine views: An Ohio teenager defied his mother's wishes by going to get vaccinated for the first time in his life when he turned 18.