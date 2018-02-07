

CTVNews.ca Staff





Sixty thousand security forces descend on Pyeongchang, the Trudeau government is trying to quash a sexual misconduct class-action lawsuit, and researchers discuss why winning gold has more to do with mind than matter.

1. Guarding the Games: Pyeongchang will be the most guarded Winter Games in history as 60,000 security forces -- including SWAT teams and military -- work to protect athletes and spectators from any possible threat.

2. #MeToo and the military: The Trudeau government is trying to quash a class-action lawsuit that alleges rampant sexual misconduct and gender discrimination within the Canadian Armed Forces, CTV News has learned.

3. Space Oddity: SpaceX's big new rocket blasted off Tuesday on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars.

4. The Dow rebounds: U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday as a late surge helped them regain almost half their losses from the day before, when they had their biggest plunge in 6 1/2 years.

5. Mind over matter: Getting yourself on an Olympic podium is more than a matter of pure athletic ability, a trio of researchers from Johns Hopkins University say -- it’s also about mental training to make split-second decisions, overcome disorientation and keep calm under pressure.