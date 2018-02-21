

CTVNews.ca Staff





High school students are marching on Florida's capital bring their message of gun control to lawmakers. Plus it was another golden moment for a Canadian athlete in Pyeongchang.

1. March on Tallahassee: A group of students are converging on Florida's capital, bringing their gun control message to lawmakers. The students are composed of survivors of a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school.

2. Drinking and dementia: Heavy drinking may be associated with a higher risk for developing dementia, particularly early-onset dementia, according to a new study.

3. Gold again: Calgary skier Brady Leman won the gold medal in men's ski cross, after disappointment in two previous Winter games.

4. Cherished vehicle: An Alberta woman has tracked down the Ford Mustang she inherited from her mother, but was later forced to sell.

5. Super-sized donair: A hefty six-pound donair is proving tough competition for extreme eaters in Sydney, N.S.