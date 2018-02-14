

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government is discussing the rules on how juries are formed across Canada, in the wake of the Colton Boushie shooting trial. Plus, a New Brunswick boy is celebrating a long-awaited organ donation.

Plus, Canada is now up to 10 medals at Pyeongchang 2018 after Kim Boutin claimed the bronze medal in short-track speedskating.

1. Reform talk: Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said the federal government is discussing the rules on how juries are formed across Canada after a Saskatchewan jury with no visibly Indigenous members acquitted a white farmer in the shooting death of Colton Boushie.

2. TB concerns: More than 200 staff and patients who were at a Nova Scotia hospital in September are being tested for tuberculosis.

3. Ketone drink: A horrible-tasting drink supplement billed as a "super fuel" appears to quickly bring blood sugar levels under control, new research has found.

4. Firefighter located: A Toronto firefighter who was the subject of an extensive search in New York has been found safe in California, with officials confused as to how he managed to get across the United States of America.

5. New kidney: A New Brunswick boy who has waited years for a kidney transplant has finally received a donation, after his mom was finally approved to donate her kidney to him.