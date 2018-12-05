

CTVNews.ca Staff





With new impaired driving rules coming into effect in two weeks, federal ministers are warning Canadians that they will be caught if they choose to get behind the wheel after drinking. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Road safety: New legislation will allow police officers to conduct mandatory roadside alcohol breath tests on drivers they pull over without requiring a suspicion that the person had been drinking.

2. Russia investigation: Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser to do no prison time for his co-operation, according to new court filings.

3. Family confrontation: An Ontario woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to run over her teenage son with an SUV.

4. Online taunt: After accepting a wanted man’s Facebook challenge to catch him, Saskatoon Crime Stoppers have announced the man has been arrested and that the challenge is "successfully crushed."

5. Dog found: A Toronto woman with PTSD has been reunited with her dog after police tracked down and returned the stolen pet.

One more thing...

Holiday travel: If you want to bring a pool cue, Himalayan salt grinder or can of WD-40 on your next flight, you’ll have to check a bag. Ahead of holiday travel, here's what you can and can't take in your carry-on luggage.