

CTVNews.ca Staff





A top executive of Chinese tech company Huawei will no longer be behind bars as she awaits a hearing on her possible extradition to the United States on fraud allegations. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Bail hearing: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has been released on $10 million bail and must agree to wear a tracking device and be monitored by two employees of a surveillance company.

2. China tensions: CTV's Power Play has learned that the federal government is considering increasing the risk level for Canadian travellers to China following the detention of a former Canadian diplomat.

3. Suspected terror attack: French authorities are on the hunt for a suspected extremist who opened fire at a popular Christmas market in Strasbourg Tuesday night, killing three and wounding at least 13.

4. Kindergarten student: An Ottawa school principal is introducing new safety measures after a four-year-old boy walked out of a classroom unnoticed and down the street towards his home.

5. Baby no: A lacrosse team in Saskatchewan has received mixed reaction after playing the controversial Christmas song "Baby, It's Cold Outside" at a game and encouraging attendees to sing along.

Search trends: If our Google searches are any indication, Canadians can't remember the rules of curling or how to make scalloped potatoes, but we're pretty obsessed with sports. Here's what Canadians Googled in 2018.