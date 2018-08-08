

The U.S. says Canada and Saudi Arabia are both "close partners," Trump claims victory in an election still too close to call, and tariffs are pushing up the cost of beer and soup.

Not taking sides: The U.S. is weighing in on the diplomatic dispute between Saudi Arabia and NATO-ally, Canada. Rather than taking a side, the U.S. says both countries are “close partners.”

Tariff trouble: Donald Trump’s 10-per-cent tariff on aluminum is pushing up the cost of cans, and that means Canadians can expect price increases soon on products like soup and beer.

High-stakes elections: Votes that tested U.S. President Donald Trump's clout and cost both parties millions of dollars are too close to call early Wednesday, but that hasn't stopped Trump from claiming victory in one nevertheless.

Close call: A couple in their 70s managed to walk away with only a few bad bruises after a powerful tornado ripped through Alonsa, Man., causing their roof to collapse.

Young hero: Nevaeh Denine, a Newfoundland girl who started a lemonade stand to raise money for kids with cancer, has died at the age of nine. But she leaves behind a legacy.

An eight-year-old girl with a 3D-printed prosthetic hand threw the first pitch at Tuesday night’s Toronto Blue Jays game.