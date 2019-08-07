

CTVNews.ca Staff





The RCMP say they have found several items in connection to two men wanted in a nationwide manhunt. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Manitoba manhunt: Police in Manitoba say several items "directly linked" to two men wanted in connection to three murders in northern B.C. were found on the same day officers discovered a damaged boat.

2. Travel advisories: Two South American governments have issued warnings against travel to the U.S. following two mass shootings that left a combined 31 people dead.

3. U.S. mass shootings: Controversial website 8chan has been dropped by its latest network provider as its owner was called to testify before the U.S. Congress on the site's link to the El Paso shooting.

4. Bear attack: The Greater Vancouver Zoo is investigating after the family of a two-year-old girl said she suffered serious injuries when a black bear attacked her through a fence.

5. Wild food diet: It's not likely to become the next fad diet, but an Ontario couple says their mission to eat only wild food they forage or grow themselves is catching on.

One more thing…

Dish washing: Despite the stomach-churning effect bathroom cleanliness may elicit, several studies have found that the kitchen sink is actually one of the dirtiest surfaces in the home. Here's how to spread the fewest germs.