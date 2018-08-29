

CTVNews.ca Staff





Trade experts question U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to exclude Canada from a deal with Mexico. Plus, community volunteers join family members and RCMP in the search for missing Sask. boy.

1. NAFTA talks: U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is giving Canada until Friday to join a bilateral trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico, but experts are dismissing the threat as political theatre aimed at forcing Canada's hand.

2. Alzheimer's eye exam: A new study from a team of researchers in the U.S. has found that a simple eye exam may be able to screen patients for Alzheimer’s disease, long before they exhibit signs of dementia. While simple tests like this exist for early discovery of colon cancer and diabetes, this would be the first of its kind for Alzheimer’s.

3. Come together : The search for missing 7-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys continues with community volunteers spread across Saskatchewan’s Echo Lake area. The search effort began Saturday, after the body of the boy’s mother was discovered at the lake.

4. Fraudulent fish: Seafood sold in supermarkets and restaurants across the country may actually be mislabeled "mystery meat." A new investigation into seafood fraud in Canada found 44 per cent of nearly 400 fish samples tested from retailers and restaurants in five Canadian cities were not what the label claimed.

5. Saving ‘Spirit’: A New Brunswick kitten named Spirit is free after getting stuck inside a toilet. Spirit’s family had to dismantle toilet and bring the entire thing -- with the kitten inside -- to its ultimate rescue.