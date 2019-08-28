

CTVNews.ca Staff





A government official says Canada is forging ahead with trade talks with the South American Mercosur trading bloc, hoping to push Brazil to better protect the critical Amazon rainforest. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Opioid crisis: Following a landmark ruling in Oklahoma that ordered drug giant Johnson & Johnson to pay US$572 million for its role in the state's opioid crisis, lawyers say the decision could impact similar lawsuits in Canada.

2. Extremism in Canada: The Canadian Armed Forces has told a reserves combat engineer in Winnipeg accused of having connections to a neo-Nazi group that he is being relieved of his duties.

3. Blood test: If you could take a blood test that would predict your mortality, would you? Researchers have identified a set of 14 biomarkers in human blood that could predict the risk of death in individuals within five to 10 years.

4. Canadians abroad: An Ontario family is stranded in Rome after their hotel room was allegedly ransacked and their room safe, which had contained their passports and cash, was ripped from the wall by thieves.

5. Winter weather: Canadians are being advised to brace for a bitter winter, if the latest prediction from the Farmers' Almanac is to be believed, with areas east of the Rockies to Quebec and the Maritimes bearing the brunt of the cold.

One more thing…

Sustainable java: As the popularity of alternative meat products grows, one startup is working to extend trend intto the coffee market by replicating a standard cup of joe without the use of coffee beans.