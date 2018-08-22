

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government has unveiled their plan to alleviate poverty, but didn't list any new spending or policy proposals. Plus a woman who was filmed yelling racist insults at an Edmonton man is defending her actions.

1. No apology: A woman who was filmed hurling racist insults at an Edmonton man says she is "not a racist."

2. Poverty plan: The federal Liberals have unveiled what they're calling a bold plan to alleviate poverty by the end of the next decade. The problem? They don't list any new spending or policy proposals to accomplish it.

3. Pleading guilty: U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer pleaded guilty Tuesday to campaign-finance violations, and said Trump directed him to arrange the payment of hush money to influence the election.

4. Wildfires continue: More than 560 wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, causing air quality concerns across the province and into Alberta and Saskatchewan.

5. Burned down house: A house that burned down in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood is on the market for $3.9 million – despite being in complete disrepair.