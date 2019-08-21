

CTVNews.ca Staff





For the first time, the public is getting to see the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou -- a moment that sparked a diplomatic row between Canada and China. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Extremism in Canada: The Canadian Armed Forces is investigating a reserves combat engineer in Winnipeg for alleged links to a hate group called "The Base" -- one of the most violent groups of neo-Nazis.

2. Meng Wanzhou: A video of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver International Airport on the day of her arrest has been released as Meng's lawyers contend the arrest is a violation of her Charter rights.

3. 'Jihadi Jack': CTV News has learned that Canada has provided limited consular services to Canadians detained in Syria, including accused ISIS fighter and a former dual Canadian-British citizen Jack Letts.

4. Receipt chemicals: Health, labour, and environmental groups are calling on Canada's grocery stores to ditch paper receipts coated with toxic chemicals that have been linked to diabetes, obesity, and certain cancers.

5. Stolen dog: In a bizarre series of events, an Ontario family whose dog went missing recently received a note accusing them of neglect that read: "I have your dog, so stop looking for him."

One more thing…

Amazon fire: Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year and with so many burning at the same time, the giant plumes of smoke are now visible from space.