

CTVNews.ca Staff





The death toll continues to climb in the wake of the deadly bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy. Plus, an Ontario surgeon is calling for a ban on metal bristle barbeque brushes.

1. Bridge collapse: Italian officials are raising the death toll from the deadly Genoa bridge collapse, as government officials call for resignations and an investigation into why the bridge fell.

2. Treatment clash: Groups clashed in Winnipeg over a long-term drug treatment centre, with people discussing everything ranging from property values to the facility's impact on children.

3. Ban call: An Ontario surgeon is calling on Health Canada to ban metal bristle barbeque brushes as serious injuries mount.

4. Jacket recall: Health Canada is recalling a brand of children's jackets over concerns about its drawstrings.

5. Sisters reunited: A long-lost sister, adopted at birth, was able to meet her family at Winnipeg’s airport after 66 years of separation.