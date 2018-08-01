

CTVNews.ca Staff





Health Canada is issuing a dire warning about an upcoming EpiPen shortage. Plus, a U.S. judge is banning the distribution of plans for making a 3D-printed gun.

1. EpiPen shortage: Health Canada is warning Canadians that pharmacies across the country are likely to run out of EpiPens in the "coming days or weeks" due to a manufacturing issue.

2. Hatred charges: Two women in Manitoba have been charged with inciting hatred after someone on social media proposed holding a "shoot a Indian day."

3. Death denial: The parents of a Montreal boy who police say likely drowned in a river last winter released an open letter Tuesday offering forgiveness to the person they continue to believe kidnapped their child.

4. 3D guns: A U.S. federal judge has temporarily stopped the release online of blueprints for 3D-printed guns. But the plans are already available on the internet, despite the judge's ruling.

5. Push for Chong: Seth Rogen may be the new voice for Vancouver transit, but Edmonton residents are aiming for a different marijuana enthusiast to become the new voice of their transit system.