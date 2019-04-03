

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with the backing of his MPs, has removed Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the federal Liberal caucus. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Liberal caucus: Speaking at an emergency meeting on Parliament Hill, Trudeau explained that, while it was his decision, Liberal MPs said trust in Wilson-Raybould and Philpott had been broken and they had to be removed.

2. SNC-Lavalin affair: Former principal secretary Gerald Butts has submitted text conversations he had with Wilson-Raybould that show tensions between the PMO and former justice minister when she was shuffled into a different role.

3. Moncton Hospital: A New Brunswick woman who gave birth through an emergency C-section believes she might be among the victims of a rogue nurse who allegedly administered a labour-inducing drug without patients' consent.

4. Ontario kidnapping: Court documents reveal that one of the suspects in the alleged kidnapping of a Chinese national in the Toronto area intended to demand a ransom for his release.

5. Panama probe: Three years after the explosive Panama Papers leak, Canada's tax agency has identified nearly 900 Canadians in the papers, but so far no charges have been laid.

One more thing...

Pricey bargain: Malaysia is selling a luxury yacht allegedly at the centre of the 1MBD scandal for the bargain price of US$126 million -- half its original price.