

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prince Edward Island is the latest province to go blue, electing a Tory minority government as the province's Green Party earned official Opposition status for the first time in Canadian politics. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. P.E.I. election: Voters in P.E.I. have elected their first minority government since 1890, with a narrow Progressive Conservative win over the Green Party to unseat the incumbent Liberals.

2. Trash talk: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is threatening to "declare war" if Canada doesn't take back the trash an Ontario-based company sent there more than six years ago.

3. Sri Lanka explosions: Sri Lanka's leaders are vowing to overhaul the country's security amid a series of intelligence lapses before the Easter suicide bombings.

4. Jagmeet Singh: Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is speaking publicly for the first time about being sexually abused as a child, in the hope sharing his experience will help others.

5. Flood plains: Quebecer homeowners say Premier Francois Legault's $200,000 offer to move to an area that is less susceptible to flooding is far from enough to get them to relocate.

One more thing…

Taxes owing: The Canada Revenue Agency has written off $133 million from one taxpayer's account, suggesting there is no realistic expectation it could ever be recovered.