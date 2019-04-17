

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party has won a majority in Alberta's provincial election, unseating Rachel Notley and ushering in a return to the centre-right for the province. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Alberta election: After defeating Rachel Notley, Jason Kenney takes his fight to Ottawa as Alberta's 18th premier, promising to challenge the federal government on everything from the carbon tax to energy regulations.

2. Notre Dame: French President Emmanuel Macron vows to rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral but a heritage expert says France no longer has trees big enough to replace ancient wooden beams that burned in the fire.

3. Fact check: Canada's High Commission to Nigeria is calling out a fake news story that claims Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked the African country's president to send Canada one million immigrants.

4. Homicide investigation: Three teens are each facing a first-degree murder charge after a 17-year-old boy was found dead in a car that appeared to have left the road in Hamilton, Ont.

5. Cannabis trends: The race is on to find a synthetic form of cannabis that would make it easier for pot producers to tailor their products to each individual user's desires.

One more thing...

Parking ticket: A Toronto-area man says he plans to fight a parking ticket he received for parking in his own driveway with one tire on his front lawn.