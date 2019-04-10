

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his decision to threaten Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer with a libel suit, saying that "there are consequences" for misleading Canadians, which he believes Scheer has done amid the SNC-Lavalin affair. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin affair: Jane Philpott says Trudeau contravened the law that governs Parliament and impeded on MPs' rights when he expelled her and Jody Wilson-Raybould from the Liberal caucus.

2. Space photos: An international collaboration of scientists has promised a "groundbreaking result" from a project today that many expect will be the first-ever image of a black hole.

3. Loblaw subsidy: The federal government's decision to give $12 million to grocery store operator Loblaw is drawing backlash online with some questioning why public dollars are going to a large, profitable company.

4. Alberta oil: Getting Alberta's economy running again is at the heart of the province's election campaign, but some energy experts say there is no government that can bring back the bitumen boom.

5. Distracted driving: A man in British Columbia has been found guilty of driving while on his phone, despite the phone's dead battery and proper storage in a cubby hole.

One more thing…

Environmental impacts: A new Netflix nature docuseries is drawing attention to a disturbing scene of a group of walruses plunging off a cliff to their deaths in a phenomenon the filmmakers say is linked to climate change.