

CTVNews.ca Staff





Investigators await the go-ahead to access the fire-damaged National Museum of Rio de Janeiro. Plus, a man convicted of killing two young children in a Calgary firebombing escapes from prison in B.C.

1. Rio museum fire: Forensic investigators and researchers are awaiting access to the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro to find out how a potentially catastrophic fire began and what remains of its 20 million artifacts.

2. Trump attacks Trumka: U.S. President Donald Trump marked Labour Day with an attack on AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, after the top union leader said in a broadcast interview that efforts to overhaul NAFTA should include Canada.

3. Prison escape: A man convicted of killing two young children in a Calgary firebombing has escaped from a minimum-security institution in B.C. The Correctional Service of Canada says Michael Douglas Sheets was reported missing on September 1, following a head count.

4. Leaders and bullies: Quebec-born psychologist and University of Illinois professor Dr. Renee Baillargeon set out to answer the question: can babies distinguish between two types of social power?

5. Ottawa tip: An Ottawa-area woman waiting tables to help pay for university will have an easier time covering the cost of her textbooks thanks to a $1,000 tip from a customer. Danijela Memetag was working on Sunday, when the stranger added an 8,300-per-cent gratuity on his $12 bill.