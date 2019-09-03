

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hurricane Dorian has weakened to a Category 3 storm but continues to batter the Bahamas as it floods roads and uproots trees, remaining almost at a standstill in the Caribbean. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Tropical storm: As Hurricane Dorian brings widespread flooding and violent winds to the Bahamas, Canadians are frantically trying to reach their loved ones trapped by the storm in the Caribbean nation.

2. Data breach: An exclusive investigation by the podcast "Attention Control" hosted by Kevin Newman has uncovered that an estimated 19 million Canadians were affected by data breaches in just eight months.

3. New buyer: The government's First-Time Home Buyer Incentive has come into effect, making it easier for young people to buy their first home. CTVNews.ca lays out what you need to know about the program.

4. Election 2019: The New Democratic Party has revealed its campaign slogan for the 2019 federal election campaign: "In it for you."

5. Junk food: A teenager in the United Kingdom described as a "fussy eater" lost his vision due to his diet of Pringles, French fries, white bread, processed ham and sausage.

One more thing…

Never too late to learn: Kids aren't the only ones heading back to school. Tens of thousands of mature students in Canada are returning to class to expand their skill sets, shift careers or continue a degree they never finished.