

CTVNews.ca Staff





It’s a near dead heat in the New Brunswick election. New numbers show Canadian officials have removed a handful of the irregular migrants who arrived under U.S. removal orders issued. Plus, the federal government’s under pressure to follow the lead of U.S. lawmakers working to legislate legroom for air travellers.

1. Election deadlock: New Brunswick's Progressive Conservatives and Liberals are manoeuvring for power after Monday night’s ballot count ended with just one seat separating their seat counts.

2. Border woes: Newly released figures show Canadian officials have removed six out of nearly 900 irregular migrants who arrived in Canada while they were facing deportation orders from the United States.

3. Tornado aftermath: Schools in Ottawa reopen today and power has been restored to most of the city as the cleanup from what is now confirmed to have been three tornadoes continues.

4. Indigenous holiday: Canada inched closer to creating a new statutory holiday as the government confirmed its support for a National Indigenous Peoples Day bill.

5. Seat sizes: As U.S. lawmakers work to give airline passengers more legroom, Canadians are hoping for similar legislation in this country.