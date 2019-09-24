

Day 13 of the federal election campaign saw the Liberals pledge to invest billions in a national pharmacare plan -- echoing a promise already made by the NDP and the Greens -- while the Conservatives vowed to change mortgage rules. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Secularism law: Calgary's mayor says he isn't interested in "hot takes" on Justin Trudeau's brownface costume from 18 years ago, but is interested in a frank conversation on racism in Canada, specifically as it pertains to Quebec's Bill 21.

2. Housing affordability: The housing industry has welcomed Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's proposal to fix Canada's mortgage stress test, but the country's housing agency and bank regulator say the test helps stem rising home prices.

3. Sick joke?: Ottawa police are investigating a homemade lawn sign bearing a threat to "shoot every 3rd Liberal," drawing criticism from election candidates and the public.

4. Staged incident: After first denying a set-up, the RCMP has acknowledged that one of its Alberta officers participated in an on-camera argument with WWE star Lacey Evans after she was stopped for a speeding ticket.

5. Lost dog found: A man from northern Ontario has been reunited with his dog in neighbouring Manitoba after the husky went missing four years ago.

One more thing…

Visiting Antarctica: Airbnb is launching applications for their 'Antarctica Sabbatical,' a one-month expedition for five volunteers to assist an environmental scientist studying microplastics in the snow.