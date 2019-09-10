

CTVNews.ca Staff





Members of the U.S. Coast Guard have rescued four men trapped in a capsized cargo ship off the coast of Georgia. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Manitoba election: Manitoba heads to the polls to elect a new provincial government following a campaign that has largely flown under the radar in the rest of the country. CTVNews.ca has put together a guide on what every Canadian should know about the vote.

2. Brexit: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suspended Britain's parliament for five weeks after lawmakers blocked his chance to leave the European Union without a Brexit deal and rejected his government's call for a snap election.

3. Election 2019: The Green Party says there is "zero chance" that its members would attempt to reopen the abortion debate after leader Elizabeth May said she wouldn't silence MPs who want to raise the issue.

4. Alberta homicide: Court documents have revealed than an Edmonton man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his mother was experiencing a "cannabis-induced" psychotic episode the night of the killing.

5. Replanting trees: With countless trees ripped from their roots after Dorian ravaged Atlantic Canada over the weekend, an Ottawa-based charity is hoping to help re-green the region.

One more thing…

Australian bushfires: Satellite images show the scale of bushfires ravaging the Australian coast, capturing plumes of smoke rising from the record-breaking blazes burning for more than five days.