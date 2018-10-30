

CTVNews.ca Staff





The model of jetliner that crashed in Indonesia is among the fastest-selling in aviation history, but how safe is it? Plus, a new study has found that exposure to junk food advertisements through social media apps can influence what Canadian children perceive as a healthy diet.

1. Mid-air mystery: After an Indonesian airliner crashed into the Java Sea on Monday, some are asking whether the model of plane -- one widely used by Canadian airlines -- is safe.

2. Hate incidents: On the day of the first funerals for victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, U.S. President Donald Trump heads to Pittsburgh to offer condolences to families of the victims and the injured law enforcement officers.

3. School play: A Toronto private school has named a new head after a satirical play for students offended families with what was called "gratuitous anti-Semitic" content.

4. Pay equity: Canada’s federal government has announced its plan for establishing pay equity in federally regulated sectors, but there is concern it will be some time before the new policy takes effect.

5. Junk food ads: A new study in partnership with the Heart & Stroke Foundation has found that nearly three-quarters of Canadian children are exposed to lots of ads for ultra-processed foods on social media, and it can shape their perception of a normal diet.

One more thing...

Wildlife crossing: A northern Ontario couple was treated to a rare sighting of not one but two white ‘spirit moose,’ and they managed to capture the magical experience on camera.