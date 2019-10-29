Emergency crews are racing to drown, slash and smother wildfires that have incinerated dozens of homes in Northern and Southern California before returning windstorms blow them back to life. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canada-U.S. relationship: Speaking with Chief Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV News Lisa LaFlamme, former prime minister Brian Mulroney says Canada needs to assert itself on the world stage, including forming stronger ties with U.S. President Donald Trump's America.

2. Tory leadership: After the Conservative Party failed to win enough seats in the federal election to form government, some party members are questioning whether leader Andrew Scheer should remain at the helm.

3. Liquor thefts: Winnipeg is the latest city to experience swarms of young people entering liquor stores, grabbing as many bottles as they can and simply walking out the front door, but police are urging the public not to intervene.

4. Homes for Heroes: A Canadian organization is opening its first village in Calgary, as part of a plan to provide homeless veterans with a new type of housing assistance -- communities made entirely of tiny homes.

5. 'Quantum Stealth': More likely to camouflage troops than wizards, a new Canadian prototype from a B.C.-based military uniforms manufacturer is perhaps the technology that comes closest to mimicking the fictional Harry Potter's invisibility cloak.

One more thing…

Creative costume: This Halloween, the spirit of Terry Fox is returning to Newfoundland in the form of a 7-year-old boy, who is aiming to dress up as his hero and raise money for cancer research.