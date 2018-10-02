

CTVNews.ca Staff





Quebecers voted the Liberals out, giving the Coalition Avenir Quebec a commanding majority in the provincial election. Plus, could there soon be a limit on the number of visitors allowed in to Canada’s national and provincial parks?

1. Change in government: After 15 years of Liberal rule, residents of Quebec have given the Coalition Avenir Quebec its first majority government.

2. NAFTA replacement: Canada has emerged with a new trade deal but it has left many Canadians working in the dairy, steel and aluminum industry concerned over its steep tariffs.

3. Maxed out: A spike in the number of visitors coming into Canada’s national and provincial parks has some conservationists suggesting an annual limit.

4. NAFTA 2.0: Under the USMCA, shopping online could cost you less, as “express shipments” from the U.S. and Mexico of items worth less than $150 will no longer be subject to duties.

5. Fast food meltdown: Police are looking for a man in connection with an alleged assault following a public meltdown over an iced capp order at a Tim Hortons in B.C.