Plus, during U.S. President Donald Trump's "60 Minutes" interview, viewers caught sight of an odd painting hanging in the White House.

1. Dangerous swimmer: Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who jumped into a shark tank at Ripley’s Aquarium on Friday naked, with videos of the incident circulating on social media.

2. Saudi journalist: Upon U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s arrival in Saudi Arabia, there are reports that the kingdom may soon admit that the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was the result of a botched interrogation.

3. Tech billionaire: Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, died Monday at the age of 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

4. Financial relief: Some First Nations chiefs say the legalization of recreational cannabis is already creating jobs for their communities and will hopefully alleviate poverty struggles.

5. Republican club: In U.S. President Donald Trump's "60 Minutes" interview, cameras caught a glimpse of painting on an office wall showing Trump having a drink with several dead presidents.

A London, Ont. animal trainer tackled the daunting task of training five cats who appear in the Stephen King remake 'Pet Sematary.'