

CTVNews.ca Staff





Alberta voters say they are feeling left out of the federal election with party leaders having made just a couple stops in the province during the campaign. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Voter aggravation: In rural Alberta, the province's oil industry and agriculture sectors have emerged as key issues in the upcoming federal election, but so far Albertans have been left with an overwhelming sense of being ignored.

2. A Liberal-NDP coalition?: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is walking back his comments a day after he said he would "absolutely" work with other parties to form a coalition government in the event of the Conservatives winning a minority.

3. State of emergency: Thousands of Manitoba homes and businesses remain without power in the wake of a snowstorm that caused an unprecedented amount of damage to transmission lines and towers.

4. Literary award: Canadian literary star Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo are sharing this year's Booker Prize after the jury broke the rules to name two winners.

5. Accessible amusement parks: Legoland says staff were following safety guidelines when they asked a five-year-old boy in a wheelchair to demonstrate his ability to walk before he got on a ride at the U.K. theme park.

One more thing…

Polar bear spotting: The conservation officer who helped tranquilize a polar bear spotted wandering across a baseball diamond in Churchill, Man., says it was a rare daytime sighting within town limits.