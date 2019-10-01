

CTVNews.ca Staff





In the first of CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme's five-minute interviews with the major federal party leaders, Green Pary Leader Elizabeth May talks about her party's plan in a possible minority government and the feasibility of her climate goals. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Truth Tracker: The Liberals are asking Saskatchewan's insurance industry watchdogs to investigate Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer for allegedly falsely claiming he once worked as an insurance broker.

2. Abortion debate: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she is "losing respect" for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh over what she claims is his repeated use of the abortion issue to distinguish their respective parties, which she discussed further in an interview with CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme.

3. Store closures: Low-price fast-fashion chain Forever 21 is ceasing all operations in Canada after filing for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Here's what shoppers need to know about the closures.

4. Travel insurance: An Ontario man who took a trip to Las Vegas now owes a U.S. hospital more than $800,000 for a pacemaker after his travel medical insurance claim was denied.

5. Cons and Kernels: Canadian Emily O'Brien started her gourmet popcorn business while she was still in jail for drug smuggling, and now that she's out, she's hoping her story can inspire other ex-cons.

One more thing…

Diving accident: A Canadian hero diver who has spent the past seven weeks on life support in an Irish hospital following an underwater accident was due to marry his partner on his return to Canada.