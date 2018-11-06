

Voters in the U.S. are heading to the polls today for one of the highest-stakes midterm elections in recent history. Plus, new revelations show the federal government shortchanged upwards of 270,000 military veterans on their benefits.

1. Rust-belt state: Democrats are looking to win back some critical votes in Pennsylvania from steel workers who voted for U.S. President Donald Trump in 2016, but say they’re disappointed with his "hollow" promises to bring more jobs to the industry.

2. Pension mistake: The federal government has confirmed that 270,000 military veterans are owed a total of $165 million as the result of a years-long accounting error.

3. Dog bite: The owner of a rescue dog has decided to euthanize her pet after it became violent at a family gathering, seriously injuring four people.

4. Store closure: Home improvement company Lowe’s says it plans to close 31 Canadian stores and other locations as part of a plan to focus on the most profitable parts of its business.

5. Physical punishment: The American Academy of Pediatrics is reinforcing its stance on spanking, saying the punishment is ineffective and puts children’s mental health at risk.

