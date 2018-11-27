

CTVNews.ca Staff





Senators voted Monday night, in favour of the Liberal government's legislation to force Canada Post employees back to work, but the president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the dispute is far from over. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. GM reaction: Unifor president Jerry Dias alleges that General Motors’ plan to shut its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont. is a breach of the automaker’s contract with its employees.

2. Working again: Mail service will resume across Canada at noon ET on Tuesday, after the Senate passed legislation ordering an end to the rotating strikes at Canada Post.

3. Calgary courts: During the first day of Edward Downey's trial, Crown prosecutors said five-year-old Taliyah Marsman was likely killed because she witnessed her mother's murder.

4. Battery fire: Fire inspectors say an overheated laptop battery caused the fire that destroyed a Winnipeg family’s home.

5. Destination wedding: An Alberta couple whose destination wedding was in limbo after their travel agent stopped returning their calls will tie the knot in Mexico after all.

One more thing...

Gym clothes: A Fredericton student who was told by a male employee that the crop top she wore to a campus gym was too distracting will get an apology from St. Thomas University.