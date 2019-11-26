As Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland tries to find some common ground with Western premiers, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is doubling down on his promise to quell tensions between Ottawa and the Prairie provinces. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Climate change: New data has found that the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere hit a record high in 2018, a revelation that casts a dim light on Canada's current methods in battling the climate crisis.

2. Truth Tracker: While the recent federal election lacked the kind of acute foreign interference experienced in other countries, experts continue to present evidence of foreign bot campaigns designed to amplify polarization among divided Canadians.

3. Suicide crisis: As a funeral was held Monday on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation for a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide, five teens were in hospital being treated after their own suicide attempts.

4. Screen time: A new Canadian study suggests that preschoolers are overwhelmingly getting more screen time than is recommended for children their age, and their parents' TV habits could be a cause.

5. Ottawa Glassblowing Co-op: An Ottawa mother forced to shutter her glassblowing business is joining other artists in a local workshop to keep the art form alive.

One more thing…

'The Missing Millionaire': One day in 1919, Toronto millionaire Ambrose Small was looking after the affairs of his theatres. The next day he was gone, and his disappearance remains shrouded in mystery.