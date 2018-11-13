

Amazon is expected to confirm its new headquarters will be located New York City and northern Virginia, not Toronto. Plus, a Canadian woman accused of vandalizing an ancient wall in Thailand will not face prison time.

1. New headquarters: Retail giant Amazon could confirm Tuesday, a report that it has chosen New York City and Virginia for its second and third headquarters.

2. Marvel memories: Working with a host of artists at Marvel Comics, the late, legendary comic book writer and editor Stan Lee created a vast universe of superheroes. CTV News looks back on some of his most iconic creations.

3. Thai wall: A Canadian woman who faced a possible 10-year prison sentence in Thailand for spray-painting an ancient wall has been released with a fine.

4. Election update: As vote-counting continues in several states, the Democrats are steadily chalking up victories, tightening their grip on the House and flipping some Senate seats.

5. Sending food: An Ottawa-area farmer is planning to send more than 900 kilograms of potatoes to Iqaluit after a fire ravaged the city’s largest grocery store.

Tech implants: It might sound like something of a dystopian sci-fi novel, but one Swedish company has come up with a solution for lost or missing employee pass cards -- microchips.