After 40 years on Canadian airwaves, hockey broadcaster Don Cherry has been fired over remarks made about immigrants not wearing poppies. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Don Cherry fired: With no immediate word on a possible replacement, Don Cherry says he was given an opportunity to keep his job if he changed his ways, "but that's not my style."

2. Controversial remarks: Don Cherry's poppies rant drew condemnation across Canada, but it isn't the first time the outspoken commentator has made provocative comments.

3. Conservative leadership: Former Tory cabinet minister Peter MacKay now says he backs Andrew Scheer's leadership, less than two weeks after he issued a scathing critique of the Conservative leader.

4. Rona stores: The American owners of hardware store chain Lowe's say they disagree with a regulator's decision that it cannot refer to its Rona stores as "Truly Canadian."

5. Three Wishes Project: From a family board game night to a final trip to the garden, a heartwarming program that fulfills the dying wishes of ICU patients is finding success in some hospitals.

One more thing…

Wildlife conservation: A lost species known as the silver-backed chevrotain, or the Vietnamese "mouse deer," has been caught on camera for the first time since 1990, giving researchers hope for the species' conservation.