Voters in Nanaimo, B.C., have gone green, electing the Green Party's Paul Manly as their new member of Parliament, barely six months before October's federal election. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Royal baby: Britain is celebrating the newest member of the Royal Family while Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are still deciding what to name their first child.

2. Federal cuts: CTV News has learned that the federal government is planning to cut the National Archives Program that employs dozens of workers with developmental disabilities, a move those workers say they'll protest.

3. Missing persons: Calgary police believe they located the bodies of a missing woman and her 22-month-old daughter, and have taken a suspect into custody.

4. Jailed reporters: Two Reuters journalists, who were sentenced to seven years in a Myanmar prison on accusations of obtaining secret government documents, have been freed.

5. McArthur investigation: Newly released court documents detail how Toronto police came within metres of finding the remains of the men serial killer Bruce McArthur murdered, two months before he was arrested.

One more thing…

Meteor risks: NASA is warning that meteors pose a major threat to Earth, so agencies are already testing out ways to defend against them by using lasers or by ramming spacecraft into them.